The U.S. Army will provide Ukraine with robot dogs to clear mines from unexploded Russian ordnance. This was reported by Politiсo on Thursday, June 23, citing its own sources.

The publication writes that Ukraine will receive Spot robot dogs from the mine-clearing company HALO Trust, to neutralize mortar shells and cluster munitions.

“By deploying a robotic arm in place of a head, Spot can help drag unexploded ordnance, such as cluster bombs, into pits containing other munitions, allowing them to be safely detonated away from civilians in batches of 50 to 100 rounds without endangering any of the 10 HALO teams deployed in Bucha and Brovary," the statement said.

In the test session, Spot performed well with small projectiles, which will help dispose of cluster munitions used by Russia throughout Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 18, the United States Department of Defense published a list of equipment, weapons and other military property that the United States has transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

As of June 15, since the beginning of the war, the United States has transferred to Ukraine 108 howitzers, 26,500 Javelin systems, and 1,400 Stinger systems.

On June 14, First Deputy Pentagon Chief Kathleen Hicks said that the United States would continue to help Ukraine with weapons in order to preserve it as a sovereign state.