Russian occupation troops have fired at residential areas of the town of Apostolove, Dnipropetrovsk region at night. After the strike, the remains of cluster munitions were discovered.

This was announced by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko on Telegram on Thursday, June 23.

"Dnipropetrovsk region. The night of June 23. Again under shelling. The enemy hit Kryvyi Rih district 6 times. It insidiously hit residential areas. Two people were wounded in Apostolove. They were hospitalized. There is destruction of housing. The city is partially without electricity and water. Cluster munitions remained on the streets and courtyards after the shelling. Rescuers took people to safety. The pyrotechnics are working now. To date, 16 cassette elements have already been discovered," Reznychenko wrote.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also asked residents to be careful and in no case touch suspicious objects.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 22, Russian invaders shelled Kharkiv and the region.

Also on June 22, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration announced another shelling of the region by Russian troops.

On June 22, the invaders fired at Mykolayiv region using cluster shells.