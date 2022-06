For the second day in a row, columns with Russian military equipment are leaving Mariupol and its environs and moving in the direction of Berdiansk-Polohy.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote about this on Telegram.

"The occupiers changed the tactics of movement control. Fixed checkpoints were dismantled, only checkpoints in the area of ​ ​ bridges were left. At the same time, the control of mobile groups that suddenly appear in different areas of the city is more often used," he said.

According to him, such a transfer is associated with a shortage of Russian military in Zaporizhzhia region.

Andriushchenko's post also says that the invaders no longer want to fight. Those who were drafted from the occupied part of Donetsk region especially want to return home. Among them there are thoughts of surrender, but they are afraid to do this, due to the lack of an understandable mechanism of captivity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders in Mariupol continue to strengthen: they are building new fortifications on the road towards Manhush, hiding behind a "human shield."

The mayor of Mariupol said that 50,000 civilians could have died in the city.

Earlier, Andriushchenko wrote that due to the low quality of insulin and its lack in Mariupol, the number of limb amputations increased.