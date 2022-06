Two explosions as a result of missile strikes thundered in the port of temporarily occupied Skadovsk, Kherson region. The Insider Telegram channel reported this on Wednesday, June 22.

"Information occurred that a missile strike was inflicted on the port in temporarily occupied Skadovsk in Kherson region. It is reported that a rashists' ammo was blown up. Also, the Russian Iskander missile systems, which hit Mykolaiv today, were allegedly based in this port. The fact that there were explosions is 100% confirmed. Whether they hit the ammo - there is no confirmation yet. We are waiting," the message says.

Eyewitnesses published a video of the fire at the airport and reported that two missiles had hit the port.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 20, the Ukrainian military threw the Russian invaders away from the first line of defense in Kherson region.

On June 19, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that the Ukrainian military approached the borders of Kherson and advanced the front line 10 km south in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

On June 14, the adviser to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Serhii Khlan, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were 20 km from Kherson.