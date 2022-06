The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov has said that there is no threat of invasion from Belarus today. Ukrainian Pravda reported this on Wednesday, June 22.

"At this stage there is no threat from the Belarusian side, I can tell you this with absolute confidence. The situation is under control," Budanov emphasized.

The head of the Defense Intelligence also pointed out that a whole range of various military actions is being carried out in Belarus, including training, military meetings, strengthening the border, but they are not aimed at conducting hostilities against Ukraine at this stage. Budanov said that if the relevant intentions appear, the Ukrainian side will know and adequately respond to threats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 22, the Armed Forces of Belarus placed wooden dummies of tanks in the areas bordering Ukraine to show the presence of their troops.

Also on June 22, a new batch of Russian missile launchers for the S-300 air defense systems was transferred to Belarus at night.

At the same time, on June 22, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the start of mobilization exercises in the Gomel region bordering Ukraine.