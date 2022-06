The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) freelance agent Yevhen Shevchenko reports on the elimination of Verkhovna Rada Member Oleksii Kovaliov, suspected of collaborationism (Restoration of Ukraine group, formerly the Servant of the People faction).

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to preliminary information, in the city of Hola Prystan, the traitor parliamentarian Kovaliov, who remained in Kherson and said that “Russia is here forever,” was liquidated. We are waiting for official confirmation," he wrote.

Besides, Shevchenko published a video with a car twisted by an explosion, where there is a Russian flag in the front passenger seat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada has not yet proposed to deprive MP Kovaliov, who confessed to collaboration, of the post of Member of Parliament.

The State Bureau of Investigation announced the start of criminal proceedings against Kovaliov due to high treason.

Kovaliov said that on June 7 he was with farmers at a meeting with the head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, in Kherson region.

According to him, at such an "event" it was stated that "Russia is here seriously and forever."

The Servant of the People party called on the Verkhovna Rada to deprive Kovaliov of his parliamentary mandate.