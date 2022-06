The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to maintain a dialogue between the nuclear powers. The Ministry called it a priority to prevent a nuclear conflict. The Russian edition of RIA Novosti reported this.

Thus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the country's priority is to maintain a dialogue with nuclear states on deconflicting.

"Taking into account the risks of further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis and the general unpredictability of the development of the international situation, the unconditional priority of Russian diplomacy is to prevent a direct conflict between the nuclear powers, to maintain a dialogue on deconflicting," Ryabkov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui called on the entire civilized world to abandon nuclear weapons so that the tragedy does not happen again. He also said that nuclear weapons are not a way to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Putin called the condition for the use of nuclear weapons.

Also, the UN does not exclude a nuclear strike on Ukraine.