Zelenskyy On Eve Of EU Summit Spoke With Leaders Of Bulgaria, Latvia, Greece, Sweden, Estonia And Czechia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the eve of the European Council meeting on June 23-24, spoke with the leaders of Bulgaria, Latvia, Greece, Sweden, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

The head of state wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy thanked each of the countries personally for their readiness to support granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country for joining the EU at the next summit.

Besides, the President also discussed with the Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins the situation on the export of Ukrainian grain, and with the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis - the expected results of the NATO summit in Madrid.

Zelenskyy thanked Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson for her intention to join the restoration of Ukraine, and also invited her to visit Ukraine.

The head of state exchanged views on food security with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and discussed cooperation priorities in the context of the NATO summit in Madrid.

And with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Zelenskyy discussed the priorities of the Czech presidency of the EU in the second half of the year.

"It is important that the main priority of the Czech presidency in the EU is Ukraine," the President stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, the European Commission recommended that the European Council grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union and set a number of conditions for implementation.

All 27 EU member states intend to support the status of a candidate for Ukraine at the summit on June 23-24.

Ukraine expects to fulfill the membership requirements of the European Commission by the end of 2022.