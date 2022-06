Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna has said that Ukraine expects to fulfill the recommendations of the European Commission for granting the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union by the end of 2022.

She said this at a briefing on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We expect that by the end of the year the implementation of all these steps is possible. I think we can implement most of them even faster. This applies to the adoption of certain legislation and the implementation of technical tasks. At the end of 2022, the European Commission will prepare conclusions and an assessment of how effectively Ukraine has coped with the implementation of the recommendations. This is in our interests, because we also want to talk about starting negotiations (on joining the EU)," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

When asked whether it could be that due to Ukraine's failure to comply with the recommendations, the status of the candidate could be revoked, Stefanishyna said that "we will not give away to anyone the status of our candidate for the EU."

She also noted that on June 24 and 27, a number of events are planned after the announcement of the voting results for granting Ukraine the status of a candidate.

In addition, according to her, solemn events are planned in parliament for July 1 on the occasion of Ukraine receiving such a status.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, the European Commission recommended that the European Council grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union and set a number of conditions for implementation.

All 27 EU member states intend to support the status of a candidate for Ukraine.