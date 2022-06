NBU Predicts GDP Drop By 30% And Inflation Of 20% At End Of 2022

The National Bank predicts a fall in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by at least a third and a 20% rise in prices.

The deputy head of the NBU Serhii Nikolaichuk announced this during the presentation of the report on financial stability, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the war, as we expect, GDP will shrink by at least a third. We expect inflation to accelerate, it will exceed the level of 20%," he said.

Nikolaichuk added that these processes will remain controlled.

According to the State Statistics Service, in January-March 2022, the real gross domestic product (GDP), according to operational data, decreased by 15.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 20% instead of growing by 3.5% in 2022.

The World Bank has maintained its forecast of Ukraine's GDP fall at 45.1% in 2022.