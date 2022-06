On Wednesday night, June 22, a new batch of Russian missile launchers for the S-300 air defense system was brought to Belarus.

It is reported by Belaruski Gayun.

The monitoring group recorded that two Il-76MD of the Russian Aerospace Forces, presumably from Pskov, flew to Gomel airport at night. The first one (registration number RF-76650) arrived at 3:30 a.m., the second (RA-78845) - at 5:30 a.m.

In total, at least 16 missiles and, presumably, one Pantsir air defense missile system were brought in. It is noted that rocket launchers were brought without tractors. The latter (type BAZ-6402) arrived at Gomel Airport late in the evening of June 21.

The report notes that when the tractors drove along the Sovetskaya Street in Gomel, the lights were extinguished throughout the street.

At 6:25 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. the planes flew to Pskov, and the brought equipment was taken in the direction of Rechitsa at about 8:30 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, combat readiness exercises have begun in the Armed Forces of Belarus. Their goal is called the transition from peaceful time to wartime.

Earlier it was reported that Belarus decided to increase the number of armed forces to 80,000 people.

Russia has deployed Iskander missile systems, Pantsir air defense missile systems and S-400 air defense systems near the Ukrainian border in Belarus.

Experts and analysts consider the risk of a second invasion of the Russian Federation from the territory of Belarus to be minimal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that the Ukrainian military will blow off anyone's head, and called the issue of their belonging to the Nazis "philosophical."