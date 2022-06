The Ukrainian military in the direction of Myronivka - Semyhiria repelled the assault in the direction of the Vuhlehirsk TPP, and also stopped the offensive in the direction of Molodizhne - Katerynivka, the Russian troops withdrew.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in the morning operational update.

The enemy continues to focus the main efforts in the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions, on the latter it regrouped troops.

Russian troops are trying to establish full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk, block the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Borivske and Voronove, fighting continues.

The invaders are trying to resume the attack on the city of Sloviansk, conducting assault operations. They are firing from multiple rocket launchers near Nova Dmytrivka, Osynivka, Kurulka, Ivanivka and Adamivka.

In the Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is fighting to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces and prevent them from being transferred to threatening directions. It fired on the areas of Andriivka, Novodonetske, Stara Ukrainka and Huliaipole. It struck an air strike near Krasnohorivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation forces in Kharkiv region began to mine the territory of the Chuhuiv district with anti-tank mines. Mining is carried out remotely.