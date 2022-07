A view of the smart container terminal with zero carbon emissions at the Tianjin Port of north China's Tianjin Municipality. Photo by Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo.

A program jointly initiated by Tsinghua University and Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) is now empowering over 150 students from six continents with the knowledge to tackle climate change. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The global educational program, Climate x Leadership Training Pilot, is hosted by the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC), which is comprised of the world's 15 top universities.

"We need to change minds, not the climate, and that's where we need collective education, science and culture to deliver programs which contribute to achieving all sustainable development goals", – said Shahbaz Khan, director and representative of the UNESCO Beijing Office, in a video speech addressing the program's opening ceremony.

Through interdisciplinary training, lectures and group exercises, the program will help participants understand the importance of the climate governance agenda and the synergy between climate change and other sustainable development goals.

"A sustainable zero-carbon future calls for synergetic and innovative solutions from mankind", – said Yang Bin, vice president of Tsinghua University and chair of GAUC's Executive Committee, "I believe this pilot program will prove to be a non-substitutable contribution from GAUC in realizing that future shared by all".

"I am delighted to see our students and our GAUC partner universities invest in these opportunities and co-create these spaces for working together to make a difference in the fight against climate change", – said Kate Vivian, interim vice president for International Affairs of Sciences Po.

The over 150 program participants are selected from over 500 applications at 15 GAUC member universities.