Russia Holding Up To 3 BTGs And Paratroopers On Border With Ukraine - AFU General Staff

On the border with Ukraine, Russia has concentrated three battalion tactical groups and units of airborne troops, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in the morning operational update.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy, in order to demonstrate the presence, holds up to three battalion tactical groups (BTGs) and units of airborne troops in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions.

The enemy fired mortars and artillery shells at the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, (Sumy region) and Hremiach (Chernihiv region).

In the Volyn and Polissia areas, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus focus their main efforts on conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment of positions and protection of the state border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation forces in Kharkiv region began to mine the territory of the Chuhuiv district with anti-tank mines. Mining is carried out remotely.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military in the direction of Myronivka - Semyhiria repelled the assault in the direction of the Vuhlehirsk TPP, and also stopped the offensive in the direction of Molodizhne - Katerynivka, the Russian troops withdrew.