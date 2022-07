The Zhuri's ground verification facility on the south campus of Xidian University in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua.

China has made a milestone advance in its effort to build a solar power station in space to convert the sunlight in outer space into an electrical supply to drive the satellites in orbits or transmit power back to the Earth. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A research team from Xidian University has wrapped up the world's first full-chain, system-wide ground verification for space solar power station this month, displaying multiple key know-hows for the futuristic project known as Zhuri or chasing the sun.

The Space Solar Power Station (SSPS), a hotspot technology, is a space-based power generation system used to collect solar energy before converting it to electricity and then to microwaves. The sunlight is brighter outside the atmosphere and shines almost all day.

Next, the energy in microwaves is to be transmitted to and harvested by the receiving antenna either in space or on the Earth's surface, which converts microwaves back to electricity.

The key technologies verified include high-efficiency light-concentrating and photoelectric conversion, microwave conversion, 55-meter microwave emission and waveform optimization, microwave beam pointing measurement and control, microwave reception and rectification, and smart mechanical structure design.