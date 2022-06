In Zaporizhzhia region, Russians are clearing from mines the water area of the Berdiansk commercial seaport.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration has reported on this.

"To export grain cynically looted from Ukrainian reserves, the invaders are clearing from mines the water area of the Berdiansk commercial seaport. At the same time, the arrival of a railway train for grain transportation was noted in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. It is loaded for the purpose of further transportation to the Russian Federation," the message says.

It is also reported that the invaders continue looting.

"Against this background, the military of the Russian occupation forces have disputes over the distribution of looted property of Ukrainians, which in some cases lead to clashes between them with the use of firearms," the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the American company Maxar published satellite photos in which ships flying the flag of the Russian Federation transported grain collected in Ukraine last season. It was taken to Syria.

On June 3, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar announced that Turkey was buying stolen Ukrainian grain from Russia.