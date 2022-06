The threat of strikes by Russian occupiers from the Black Sea remains high. The enemy has concentrated 44 Kalibr-class cruise missiles there. The head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, Humeniuk noted that the naval groups of enemy forces constantly stay in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, since in early March they proclaimed the so-called counter-terrorist operation.

Humeniuk also recalled that the invaders drove all civilian ships into the ports of Ukraine and do not allow shipping under the threat of weapons.

In particular, missile carriers, missile ships and submarines constantly cruising there are also equipped with cruise missiles.

"As of morning today, there are 5 surface ships and a submarine equipped with 44 Kalibr-class cruise missiles in this part of the Black Sea. These missiles threaten not only the southern regions, not only the coast of Ukraine, their range of destruction of ground targets is more than 2,000 kilometers. These are very significant weapons that can be used and the threat is very strong," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence told how Ukraine thwarted Russia's plans to control the Black Sea. Ukrainian coastal defense prevents Russia from deploying a fleet in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and posing a threat to Odesa region.

Earlier, Russia increased to 5 the number of cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.