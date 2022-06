On Wednesday, June 22, the Russian invaders hit Mykolaiv with 7 missiles. There are no details of the attack at the moment.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have interrupted inspection in the area. I am returning to the city. The city was struck with seven missiles," Kim wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Mykolaiv region, as a result of shelling on June 21, one person was killed, six more were wounded.

On the morning of June 21, in Mykolaiv, an industrial facility was hit by missile attacks and the buildings of enterprises were damaged.

On June 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Mykolaiv region and held a meeting with the leadership of the region.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit from helicopters on the cluster of invaders in Mykolaiv region.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, June 22, the Russian invaders again fired at Kharkiv and the region.

Also in the morning, the head of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported on another shelling of the region by Russian troops.