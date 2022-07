A view of Kubuqi Desert in Dalad Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Lian Zhen.

Chinese researchers have reported the discovery of a new bacterial transfer RNA (tRNA) species, which can help the synthesis of antibiotics, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A research team from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources (NIEER) under the CAS discovered the tRNA-Asp-AUC from a fast-growing desert streptomycete, decoding GAU codons, and finding its functional characterization.

"The study provides an effective strategy to increase antibiotic production and to expand the repertoire of much-needed new bioactive metabolites produced by these valuable bacteria", – said Liu Guangxiu, a NIEER researcher and leader of the study.

Soil microorganisms can produce diverse secondary metabolites, which have great potential in producing the synthesis of antibiotics.

Streptomycete is a kind of microorganism, which can produce various kinds of secondary metabolites of value in clinical treatment, animal husbandry and growing inset-resistant crops.

"The new study results establish a new paradigm of inefficient wobble base-pairing involving GAU codons as an evolved strategy to regulate gene expression and, in particular, antibiotic biosynthesis", – said Liu.

The study results have been published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research.