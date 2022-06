The Russian military regrouped troops in the Bakhmut direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In order to strengthen, the enemy regrouped troops in the Bakhmut direction,” the department said.

In the Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is fighting to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces and prevent them from being transferred to threatening directions. It fired on the areas of Andriivka, Novodonetske, Stara Ukrainka and Huliaipole. It struck an air strike near Krasnohorivka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the offensive of Ukrainian troops. They did not take active actions. At the same time, they fired from artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Tavriiske, Shevchenkove, Kyselivka, and Kvitneve. They struck an air strike near Bila Krynytsia

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut direction.

The Russian invaders have pulled all reserves and are preparing a large-scale offensive in Luhansk region in the near future. The enemy threw all reserves to the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

The enemy is transferring equipment and weapons to the Bakhmut direction due to losses suffered there.