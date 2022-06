The Russian invaders are making major efforts to prevent the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the offensive of Ukrainian troops. They did not take active actions. At the same time, they fired from artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Tavriiske, Shevchenkove, Kyselivka, and Kvitneve. They struck an air strike near Bila Krynytsia

The occupiers continue to block civilian shipping.

In readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea there are six carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

Strike groups of Ukrainian attack aircraft and bombers under the cover of fighters launch airstrikes on hostile positions.

About 10 armored fighting vehicles, enemy manpower and several ammunition depots were destroyed.

Ukrainian artillery is also successfully continuing its combat operations

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is strengthening its advanced positions by building long-term firing points in the south of Ukraine.

The Russians deployed 2 rocket batteries and 1 barrel artillery battery in the south of Ukraine.