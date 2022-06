Units of Russian troops are approaching Lysychansk, Luhansk region, gaining a foothold in nearby settlements.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russians are approaching Lysychansk, gaining a foothold in settlements nearby, the city is being shelled by aviation. They are trying to block the Defense Forces near Borovske and Voronove," the message says.

According to him, street battles continue in Sievierodonetsk.

Russian troops again fired at the already destroyed bridges across the Siverskyi Donets and the territory of the Azot chemical plant.

As a result of the shelling, the territory of the treatment facilities and one of the passage enterprises were damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16, the invaders launched an airstrike on a building in Lysychansk, where people were hiding from the bombing, at least 3 civilians were killed and 7 were wounded.