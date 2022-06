The Cabinet of Ministers suggests that the Verkhovna Rada deprive members of local councils representing banned pro-Russian parties of their mandate.

This is stated in bill 7476, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to establish that one of the grounds for the early termination of the powers of a council member is the entry into force of a court decision to ban the activities of a political party, from whose local organization the corresponding person was nominated and elected as a council member of the local council, as well as the entry of a member of the local council into the parliamentary faction of the local organization of a political party whose activity is prohibited under a court decision.

The powers of a rural, settlement, city, district council in a city, district, regional council are prematurely terminated in the event of early termination of the powers of more than half of the members from the total composition of the council on the basis of the entry into force of a court decision to ban a political party.

Prior to the holding of the first session of the newly elected council, military or military-civilian administrations shall be formed in the respective districts, regions, territories of territorial communities where martial law or a regime has been introduced in the area of ​​the anti-terrorist operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Rada adopted a law on banning pro-Russian parties on May 3; it was supported by 330 parliamentarians.