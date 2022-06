The Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv extended the arrest of Verkhovna Rada member Viktor Medvedchuk for two more months until August 9.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision was made on June 9.

The judge of the Lychakivskyi Court granted the request of the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) and extended the term of detention without determining the amount of bail for a period of 60 days until the suspect Medvedchuk.

During the consideration of this petition, the defense of the suspect applied to the Supreme Court with a request to transfer this petition for consideration to the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, but the panel of judges of the Cassation Criminal Court refused to do so.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Medvedchuk testified against Poroshenko. He is in jail under heavy guard.

Earlier, the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv took into custody the deputy of the Rada Medvedchuk, who was detained while trying to escape abroad.

Viktor Medvedchuk can be exchanged for British Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, whom the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) "sentenced" to death.

The Security Service of Ukraine summoned former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov and former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk for questioning in the case against Poroshenko and Medvedchuk.