The Ministry of Defense of Belarus has announced the start to mobilization exercises. They will be held in the Gomel region bordering Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

According to the agency, a mobilization exercise with the military commissariats of Gomel region will be held from June 22 to July 1.

"The exercise is held annually. Last year, a similar exercise was held with the military commissariats of Mogilev region. The goal is to check the readiness of the military commissariats to carry out tasks for their intended purpose," the report says.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus reported that during the exercises, it is planned that the military commissariats will carry out measures to notify and submit those liable for military service to the points of departure to military units. After the exercises, the conscripts will be sent to their place of residence.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Belarus is working out the deployment of reception points for mobilized people.

Also, Belarus has concentrated about 4,000 military near the borders of Ukraine, Russia can quickly transfer its troops there.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered to check the readiness of four border regions for a possible invasion of Belarus.