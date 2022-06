Russia is imitating missile strikes on Estonian territory. The chancellor of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, Kusti Salm, considers the situation serious.

He told the Finnish edition of Iltalehti about this, writes Yevropeiska Pravda online media.

According to NATO sources, in recent days, Russia has carried out simulated missile attacks on the Baltic countries. Salm confirmed the information about Estonia.

"Currently, exercises are being held in which the Russians simulate missile strikes on the territory of Estonia," Salm said.

In addition to simulated missile strikes, armed Russian helicopters violated the border in the Baltic countries.

"Russian helicopters made several violations of the border. It was not about ships fifty miles from the coast or away from aircraft, but about helicopters. A helicopter does not accidentally cross the border," Salm said.

According to NATO sources, Russian helicopters were practicing the attack.

The Estonian Ministry of Defense considers the situation very serious.

"The Russians believe that we do not deserve independence. Their recent operations and strategic communications support this conclusion," Salm warned.

We will remind, earlier in Estonia, a Russian was arrested, who was trying to take out drones for the Russian army.

In addition, Russia began military exercises in Kaliningrad region.