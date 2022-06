Invaders trying to resume attack on Sloviyansk – General Staff

Russian invaders are trying to resume their attack on Sloviyansk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Enemies carry out fiery defeat from multiple launch rocket systems near Nova Dmytrivka, Osynivka, Kurulka, Ivanivka, and Adamivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to concentrate his main efforts on the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions in order to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk region.

The enemy is trying to establish full control over Sievierodonetsk, to block the units of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Borovske and Voronove, the fighting continues.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance in order to identify the places of deployment of the AFU.

The aggressor carried out intensive artillery shelling of Ukrainian positions near Kharkiv, Staryi Saltiv, Rubizhne, and Chepil.

In addition, the enemy fired cannon and rocket artillery at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Ukrayinka, Petrivka, Shevelivka, Bazaliyivka, and Prudianka.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian occupiers are trying to prevent units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from reaching the rear of their group in the Sloviyansk direction.

The AFU repelled the assault of the invaders in the direction of the Vuhlehirsk thermal power plant.