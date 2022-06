The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the State Border Service to strengthen control over the departure of employees of executive authorities and heads of state enterprises abroad.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchynov announced this on his Telegram channel in the evening of June 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the heads of the civil service to introduce a remote mode for employees in Ukraine during martial law.

The Cabinet of Ministers has established that the work of employees abroad is allowed only in case of a business trip.

The government also granted the head of the civil service the right to apply disciplinary action, including dismissal from office, in relation to employees who are outside the workplace during working hours without the decision of the relevant head.

In early April, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had reduced spending on salaries of officials by 10% and would continue to do so if necessary.