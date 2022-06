The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 11 billion in grants for the creation of gardens and greenhouses.

The government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, for the first thousand participants, 70% of the project cost is financed by the state, and 30% by the entrepreneur himself.

In order to receive a grant, you also need to apply via the Diia app or an authorized bank, while the key requirement is the employment of workers and the payment of taxes.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects this program to be successful, while the creation of new greenhouse complexes for growing vegetables and fruits will help increase exports and saturate the Ukrainian market with quality products.

According to him, the garden project can be from 1 to 25 hectares, while funds will also be provided not in cash, but to a bank account for the transparent purchase of seedlings, equipment, irrigation systems, fertilizers, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched grants to help small businesses on the Diia portal.