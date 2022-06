In 2021, compared to 2020, the Ukrposhta joint-stock company reduced its net profit by 0.8%, or UAH 1.5 million to UAH 183.5 million and increased revenue by 22%, or UAH 2 billion to UAH 11.2 billion.

Ihor Smilianskyi, the CEO of the company, announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, the Supervisory Board of Ukrposhta approved a report by independent international auditors, according to which Ukrposhta's net income in the coronavirus 2021 amounted to UAH 11.2 billion (+ 22%), and net profit - UAH 183.5 million. From this profits, Ukrposhta paid dividends and provided assistance to the state during martial law in the amount of more than UAH 100 million," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrposhta ended 2020 with a profit of UAH 185 million, increasing revenue to UAH 9.2 billion.

In December 2018, Ukrposhta changed its form of ownership to a private joint-stock company, and also changed its name to the Ukrposhta joint-stock company.

Ukrposhta is the monopolist of postal communication in Ukraine.