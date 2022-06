Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged the entire civilized world to give up nuclear weapons so that the tragedy does not happen again. He also stated that nuclear weapons are not a way to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine.

Japan Today writes about it.

Thus, the mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki called for ridding the world of nuclear weapons amid Russia's threats to use them in the war against Ukraine as part of the first meeting of the parties to a UN treaty banning the latest weapons of war. The three-day meeting aims to give momentum to the eventual elimination of weapons.

Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue, who is the group's vice president, said that in the face of the Russian nuclear threat, now more than ever he feels that the existence of the treaty is very important, since it is the only international document that can prevent military crises, rather than solve their consequences.

The participating countries hope to take a firm, united position on nuclear disarmament at this meeting and take part in a conference to review the operation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which will be held in New York in August.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Japan is imposing new sanctions against Russia - the country will ban the export of trucks and special equipment to the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the Japanese government decided to expand sanctions against Russia and ban the export of high-tech products.

Meanwhile, Putin called the condition for the use of nuclear weapons.