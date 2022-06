Threat Of Encirclement Real. Arestovych Reports On "Big Problems" Of AFU Near Sievierodonetsk And Lysychansk

The Russian occupation forces have transferred forces to Luhansk region from other directions, which allowed them to establish control over a number of settlements, as well as create big problems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksii Arestovych stated this in an interview with Russian journalist Mark Feigin.

According to him, currently in the Izium and Sloviansk directions there are battles of local importance. This is due to the fact that the Russians transferred at least two battalion tactical groups (BTGr) to Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

"We have big problems near Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. They threw at least three BTGrs in this direction, but since the troops there are so exhausted, even this is a very weighty weight on the scale... And that weight worked," Arestovych said.

Arestovych noted that Russian troops threw forces into a number of settlements south of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, thereby trying to create small tactical encirclements.

At the same time, he noted that at present there is no threat of encirclement, but the Russians are trying to develop tactical success in the region.

Recall that on Tuesday, June 21, the head of the Sievierodonetsk District Military Administration, Roman Vlasenko, said on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon that Russian troops had captured the village of Toshkivka in Luhansk region.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting active maneuverable defense near the settlements of Metiolkine and Toshkivka.