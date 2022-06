During the day, the combat aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) flew several sorties and destroyed two ammunition depots of the Russian occupation army, and also attacked the accumulation of Russian manpower and equipment.

The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"Attack groups of attack aircraft and bombers, under the cover of fighters, carried out several airstrikes on enemy positions. Up to 10 armored fighting vehicles, enemy manpower and two rashist ammunition depots were liquidated," the message says.

It is reported that the air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles of Russians in Kyiv and Donetsk regions.

In addition, anti-aircraft missile forces shot down an air-to-surface missile fired by a Russian aircraft.

We will remind, on June 21, the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on a strike on the captured Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea, on which the garrison of Russian troops is located.

Besides, the authorities of the Crimea occupied by Russia declared the strike of Ukrainian troops on the Chornomornaftogaz drilling platforms stolen from Ukraine in 2014 in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.