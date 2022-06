US Howitzers Allow AFU To Improve Their Positions In Zaporizhzhia Region - Zaporizhzhia Governor Starukh

The receipt by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of long-range American howitzers M777 allowed them to significantly improve their position on the front line in Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh made the corresponding statement on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

According to him, long-range howitzers transferred to Ukraine by Western partners entered service with units of the Ukrainian army a few weeks ago. This allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to improve its positions in Zaporizhzhia region.

"Because artillery duels now are one of the main forms of confrontation. Those guns that shoot like sniper rifles, these "three axes," of course, they came in a timely and very expedient manner," said Starukh.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration noted that now the Russian troops do not feel as free as they were before.

He also added that in recent weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have managed to stabilize the front line in the region. Now there is a lull in comparison with what happened three weeks ago.

Recall that last Friday, June 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on successful battles in Zaporizhzhia region.

And a week before that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had achieved "a certain positive" at the front in Zaporizhzhia region.