Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has visited Borodianka (Kyiv region), liberated from the Russian invaders.

Bettel announced this on his Twitter.

Borodianka has suffered to the point of total destruction by Russian aggression & is today a symbol of senseless cruelty and violence. Nothing can convey the horror of what has happened here. pic.twitter.com/blb5x13xQQ

— Xavier Bettel (@Xavier_Bettel) June 21, 2022

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Irpin. Also, a visit to the suburbs of Kyiv was made by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

In addition, on June 20, Ben Stiller visited the village of Makariv, Kyiv region. Earlier, the actor met with Ukrainian refugees in Poland.