The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company intends to file an arbitration lawsuit against Gazprom (Russia) in July due to underpayment under a gas transit contract.

Yurii Vitrenko, the chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine, stated this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The terms of our contract with Gazprom provide that there are 45 days to try to resolve our disputes before we can go to arbitration. Next month this deadline expires, and if he does not change his position, then next month we will have the right to apply to international arbitration. And we will use all the rights that we have under this contract, in particular, appeals to international arbitration. Since indeed now Gazprom does not pay in full for transit, for the volumes that it has booked and which are available, so that it carries out gas transit," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC declares that Gazprom does not use paid and booked capacities for gas transit.

In December 2019, the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company, the GTS Operator of Ukraine and Gazprom signed an agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine from 2020.

Ukraine and Russia agreed that under this contract on gas transit for 5 years, which can be extended after 2024, the volume of transit in 2020 will be 65 billion cubic meters of gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters of gas each year.