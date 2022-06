Zelenskyy Thanks Orban For Supporting Status Of EU Membership Candidate And Invites To Visit Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for supporting granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union and invited him to visit Ukraine.

The President announced this on his Twitter microblog, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Had a fruitful conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Thanked for the support of Ukrainian sovereignty & the shelter for Ukrainians during the war. Agreed to develop cooperation in the energy sector. Grateful for supporting the candidate status for Ukraine. Invited him to visit Ukraine,” the head of state wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Orban supports granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the EU.

Orban, after winning the election, called Zelenskyy his opponent. Among other opponents, he named left-wing political forces and the media.

Earlier, Zelenskyy criticized Orban for being "almost the only one in Europe who supports Putin" and suggested that the Hungarian prime minister "lost honesty somewhere in contacts with Moscow."