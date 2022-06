Ukraine received the first German howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have replenishment! The first Panzerhaubitze 2000. German Panzerhaubitze 2000 with trained Ukrainian crews appeared in the Ukrainian artillery family," he wrote.

Reznikov stressed that this is already the 6th type of 155-mm artillery, reinforcing the defense of Ukraine.

Today, the Ukrainian army is armed with American M777 howitzers, FH70 trailed self-propelled howitzers, Norwegian M109 self-propelled armored howitzers, Polish AHS Krab self-propelled artillery mounts and French Caesar howitzers.

Reznikov assured that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, would 100% effectively use them on the battlefield.

He expressed his gratitude to the Ukrainian artillerymen, who have already become a worldwide legend.

Reznikov also thanked the German partners for their support, adding that Ukraine continues to count on its increase.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said earlier that in addition to Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns along with American MLRS and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems will arrive in Ukraine within 3-6 weeks.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk said that Ukraine could receive 7 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Germany around June 22, and 30 German Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns should also be transferred to Ukraine (15 by the end of July, another 15 by the end of August). Before this, according to him, Germany did not supply Ukraine with a single unit of heavy equipment.