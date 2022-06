One of the tools for the EU to achieve energy independence from Russia is the development of nuclear power. Reactors that were shut down should be restarted as well as the construction and launch of the new ones should be planned.

This was stated by Swedish MP from the democrats Mats Nordberg in a comment to Guildhall

‘Mutual assistance and unity (in the issue of achieving energy independence from the Russian Federation - ed.) are important factors for suppressing Russia's aggression. One of the tools to achieve this goal is to restart the operations of those nuclear reactors, that were recently shut down,’ the politician said.

‘The existing reactors, where possible, should continue to work. We must also continue to plan the launch of new nuclear reactors to make the European Union more self-sufficient in the field of energy resources,’ Mats Nordberg summed up.

Earlier, a number of Members of the European Parliament, as well as other European politicians announced the need to develop nuclear power in Europe to achieve energy independence from Russia.

Member of the British Parliament, member of the House of Representatives Sir Roger Gale, supported the idea of developing nuclear power in the EU to achieve energy independence from Russia.

Member of the Bundestag from the political party ‘Alternative for Germany’ Mathias Musdorf said that he supports the development of nuclear power in Europe and energy independence from Russia.

MP from the ruling party in Czech Republic, member of the Committee on European Integration and Security Policy Martin Exner stressed that the European Union needs a plan to completely abandon energy supplies from Russia, which should include the construction of new gas and oil pipelines, the development of nuclear energy and renewable energy sources. EU politicians should communicate with the electorate to explain the need for such steps.

Member of the European Parliament Petras Auštrevičius, commenting the need for the EU to achieve energy independence from Russian energy, said that the EU should develop a plan for such a phase-out in cooperation with the national governments, business representatives and investors, as well as ensure its technological aspects.

Former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, member of the European Parliament, Lieutenant General Rigo Terrace said that in order to ensure European security it is necessary to refuse from buying Russian energy not only until the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, but on a permanent basis with an aim to deprive Russia of instruments of influence on politics in Europe.