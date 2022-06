Ukrainian coastal defense prevents Russia from deploying a fleet in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and posing a threat to Odesa region.

This is stated in a fresh update of British intelligence, the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom reports on Twitter.

The department noted that recently the Ukrainian military with a Harpoon missile destroyed the Russian naval tug Vasily Bekh, which was carrying weapons and personnel to the temporarily occupied Zmiinyi Island. In their opinion, the destruction of the tug indicates Russia's difficulties in supporting the occupation forces.

In addition, the intelligence recalled the earlier destruction of the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva missile cruiser.

The British believe that Ukraine's coastal defense capabilities have largely neutralized Russia's ability to establish control over the sea and deploy forces in the northwestern Black Sea.

All these factors undermined the viability of the original plan for a large-scale invasion of Russia, which provided for the creation of a threat to Odesa region from the sea, the intelligence emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops for June 19 increased by 200 to 33,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 9 tanks, 3 multiple launch rocket systems and 3 operational-tactical drones.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a communications station, a Meteorite self-propelled jet demining unit and three ammunition depots of the invaders in the south.

And Ukrainian partisans prevent the Russian Federation from gaining a foothold in the occupied territories.

In addition, the temporarily occupied Crimea reported on a rocket attack on the Armed Forces of Ukraine on gas towers in the Black Sea.