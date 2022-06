On Tuesday, June 21, another exchange of bodies of the killed military was carried out, 35 killed defenders were returned to Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War conducted another exchange of bodies of the killed according to the 35 to 50 formula. Among them, 25 Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol. The fallen Ukrainian heroes will be buried with full military honors," the statement says.

The Defense Intelligence added that the process of returning the bodies of the killed Ukrainian fighters continues.

It takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.

Also, the Coordination Headquarters continues to work on the return of all captured Ukrainians.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine returned 5 more people during a prisoner exchange with Russia on Saturday, June 18.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the release from Russian captivity of Ukrainian military medic Yuliya Paevska, known under the call sign Taira, who was captured by the Russian military in Mariupol in mid-March.

On June 8, Russia and Ukraine conducted another exchange of bodies of fallen servicemen, 50 bodies of fallen heroes were returned to Ukraine.