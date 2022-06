All 27 member states of the European Union intend to support the status of an EU candidate for Ukraine.

Bloomberg writes about this citing its sources, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The 27 member states of the European Union intend to formally grant candidate status to Ukraine later this week after a meeting of EU ambassadors on Monday, at which no one objected to the decision,” the statement of the publication reads.

It is noted that during a meeting on Monday, June 20, a number of member states stressed the need for Ukraine to fulfill the conditions set by the European Commission before accession negotiations go beyond candidate status.

At the same time, others are interested in the fact that potential new candidates do not enjoy preferential treatment compared to the countries of the Western Balkans, whose progress towards membership has "stalled".

"The Commission has made it clear that the admission process will be subject to the same criteria and rules for all candidates. There is no fast track to speed up complex membership criteria, which can typically take more than a decade," the statement said.

The final decision on granting or refusing candidate status will be made at the EU summit on June 23-24.

The unanimous approval of all member countries is required to start accession negotiations.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 17, the European Commission recommended that the European Council grant Ukraine the status of an EU candidate.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal named 6 benefits that Ukraine will receive from obtaining this status.