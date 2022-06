1 civilian was killed as a result of missile attacks on Odesa region on June 20.

The Operational Command South announced this in a message posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on June 20, 9 Oniks-type missiles were fired at Odesa and Odesa region.

"In the Danube Delta, residential buildings on the islands were damaged, in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district - a hit near a cemetery and near an industrial infrastructure facility. No victims or injured. In Odesa, as a result of hitting into a logistics food warehouse, 1 civilian, a security guard, was killed," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 14, the Russian invaders fired 2 missiles at Odesa region, but the air defense units managed to shoot them down.