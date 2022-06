The United States will help Ukraine prepare for the 2022/2023 heating season.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has reportedly met with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

Halushchenko briefed Brink on the situation and challenges in Ukraine's energy sector, primarily in the context of ongoing Russian aggression.

"The parties discussed the strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine and the American company Westinghouse, including an increase in the supply of nuclear fuel, which will completely abandon Russian nuclear assemblies at Ukrainian nuclear power plants, as well as the construction of new units using American technology. Halushchenko informed about the devastating damage suffered by the Ukrainian energy sector as a result of the actions of the invaders. At the same time, the Ukrainian energy system has sufficient reserves not only to meet domestic demand for electricity, but also for export to European countries," the statement says.

According to the statement, Brink expressed admiration for the stable operation of the Ukrainian energy system during the war, especially during the autumn-winter period, and also noted U.S. support in preparing Ukraine for the next heating season.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to ensure the accumulation of at least 19 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities (UGS) by the beginning of the heating season 2022/2023.