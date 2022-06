In May, banks’ profit made UAH 6.116 billion.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

If in January-April the loss of banks was UAH 7.426 billion, then in January-May it was UAH 1.310 billion.

It is noted that solvent banks received UAH 1.3 billion of net loss in January-May 2022 compared to UAH 23.8 billion of net profit in January-May 2021.

Banks' income increased by 15% compared to the result of January-May 2021 and amounted to UAH 116.5 billion, expenses increased by 51% to UAH 117.8 billion, including deductions to reserves increased 8.2 times to UAH 39.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-March 2022, banks showed a negative financial result of UAH 160 million due to a net loss of UAH 10.07 billion in March.

In 2021, the profit of banks amounted to a record-breaking UAH 77.5 billion.

In 2020, the profit of banks decreased by 29% to UAH 41.3 billion.

In 2019, solvent banks received UAH 59.634 billion of net profit.