AFU Successfully Counteract Assaults Near Syrotyne And Bila Hora Of Luhansk Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully counteract the assaults near Syrotyne and Bila Hora in Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy continues shelling units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from artillery of various calibers, launched airstrikes near Ustynivka, Horne and Lysychansk.

"It does not stop assault operations to establish full control over Sievierodonetsk. Our soldiers successfully counteract assaults near the settlements of Syrotyne and Bila Hora," the General Staff reports.

In the Bakhmut direction, near the settlements of Mykolaivka, Vershyna and Semyhiria, the enemy is conducting offensive operations, the fighting continues.

Besides, the enemy cynically shelled civilian infrastructure near Pokrovske, Mykolaivka and Bilohorivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, it launched an airstrike in the New York area.

It carried out shelling of civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Ocheretyne, Avdiivka, Kamianka, Netailove, Nikolske and Orekhove.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the occupiers are trying to prevent the AFU from reaching the rear of their group in the Sloviansk direction.

The Ukrainian military repulsed the assault near Sloviansk and held their positions near Sievierodonetsk.