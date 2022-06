Invaders Trying To Prevent AFU From Reaching Rear Of Their Group In Sloviansk Direction - General Staff

The Russian invaders are trying to prevent the Armed Forces of Ukraine units from reaching the rear of their group in the Sloviansk direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on holding occupied lines, trying to prevent our units from reaching the rear of the Russian group of troops operating in the Sloviansk direction," the authority said.

The enemy fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Dmytrivka, Chuhuiv, Korobochkyne, Stara Hnylytsia and Bazalievka.

The enemy systematically carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Hrushuvakha, Vernopillia, Adamivka and Mazanivka, launched airstrikes on civilian infrastructure facilities near Bohorodychne.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military repulsed the assault near Sloviansk and held their positions near Sievierodonetsk.

The Russian invaders are attacking in the Bakhmut direction.

On June 18, in the Izium district of Kharkiv region, the invaders fired at a gas processing enterprise.