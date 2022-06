The participating countries of the Three Seas Initiative, also known as the Trimorie, have granted Ukraine the status of a participating partner.

This was announced by the President of Poland Andrzej Duda at the summit of Three Seas countries on Monday in Riga.

Yevropeiska Pravda online media said this with reference to TVN 24.

"We decided to create a special new type of partnership with the Three Seas Initiative - apart from strategic partnership - partnership through participation. This is a new type of partnership that is not only for Ukraine. Today, we gave it to Ukraine, but we proceed from the fact that the same partnership can also be shared by the countries that are located in Central Europe and are not members of the European Union, but are striving to join it," Duda said.

He added that countries that are on their way to join the European Union will be able to apply for such a format of partnership with the Three Seas Initiative.

Duda stressed that all countries of Three Seas are in favor of granting Ukraine the official status of a candidate for the EU.

"I hope that a decision on this matter will be made by the European Council this week - at the end of the week, because then there will be a meeting of this council," the President of Poland said.

The Three Seas Initiative was established in 2016 by Duda and his then Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic as a platform for economic cooperation among the EU's Central European countries. It consists of twelve states of the European Union, running along a north-south axis from the Baltic Sea to the Adriatic and Black Seas, hence the name.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, yesterday, June 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed in a video message to include Ukraine in the Three Seas Initiative project.