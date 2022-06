Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Ruslan Stefanchuk has suggested that the Parliament appoint Head of the Rada Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories in Donetsk, Luhansk Regions and Crimea, National Minorities, Interethnic Relations Dmytro Lubinets (For the Future group) as the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Ukrainian Parliament.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the requirements of the law, I made a proposal for the candidacy of People's Deputy of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets for the position of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights," he wrote.

Stefanchuk added that he believes that Lubinets' experience as chairman of the Rada Committee on Human Rights, as well as his professional and human qualities, will create all the necessary prerequisites for the full implementation of the powers entrusted to the Ombudsman.

Lubinets, 40, was born on July 4, 1981 in Volnovakha, Donetsk region. From 2010 to 2014, he was a member of the Volnovakha City Council. Lubinets became the organizer of the peace march "I am Volnovakha," which took place in Kyiv on January 18, 2015.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 31, the Rada dismissed Lyudmila Denisova from the post of the Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights.