A total of 4,700 citizens and business representatives bought military government bonds on June 13-17.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale attack by Russia, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has held 49 auctions to sell military bonds, attracting more than UAH 80 billion, about USD 214.8 million and EUR 283.4 million to the state budget.

As of June 20, the total investment of Ukrainian citizens and businesses in military bonds is over:

- UAH 10.3 billion (12.7% of the total volume of purchased military government bonds denominated in hryvnia);

- USD 71.4 million (33.6% of the total military government bonds denominated in dollars);

- EUR 34.5 million euros (12.3% of the total government bonds denominated in euros).

The largest portfolio of military government bonds is traditionally concentrated among banks - primary dealers.

At the same time, last week the number of business and household depositors increased from over 89,000 to nearly 94,000.

As of June 20, 2022, non-residents own military bonds in the amount of UAH 593.4 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, 2022, the National Bank began publishing statistics from the NBU depositary on war bonds on a weekly basis.